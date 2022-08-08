WEATHER COOLING DOWN THIS WEEK

Good Monday morning! We officially hit 100 degrees yesterday at PDX. Today we wrap up our latest heat wave with slightly cooler temperatures. Under mostly sunny skies we will warm to 93 degrees. We change things up at bit tomorrow and Wednesday with some clouds passing through, bringing a chance of a scattered shower and possible thunderstorm and highs going to 86 tomorrow and 80 on Wednesday. Perfect summer weather for Thursday through Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s.

