2 arrested, 3 given warnings during shoplifting sting in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested during a shoplifting sting at a Fred Meyer store in Tigard last week.

Police said detectives with the Tigard Police Commercial Crimes Unit joined loss prevention employees on Aug. 4 at the Fred Meyer, located at 11565 Southwest Pacific Highway, for a “saturation blitz” that focused on people shoplifting or committing criminal activity.

During the operation, detectives contacted five people. Police said three shoplifting suspects were given warnings, while two others - 44-year-old Robert Patterson and 30-year-old Marat Gudarenko - were arrested.

Patterson was arrested for criminal trespass and resisting arrest. Police said he also had warrants out for his arrest. Gudarenko was arrested for theft, as well as outstanding warrants.

According to police, these blitzes are one way detectives hope to discourage people from engaging in criminal activity.

