Average gas price in Oregon drops below $5 for the first time in months
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For the first time in months, the average cost for a gallon of regular gas dipped below $5 in Oregon.
According to AAA, the average price of a regular unleaded gallon of gas in the Portland metro area fell to $4.90 on Tuesday. One month ago the average was $5.40 for a gallon of regular.
Find the lowest gas prices in the Portland metro right here.
The average price for the Portland metro area on Tuesday was reported at $4.98 a gallon. Down from the previous day average of $5.01 and $5.47 one month ago.
According to the gas price tracking app GasBuddy, the price for regular varies from as low as $3.99 in Gladstone, Oregon to as high as $5.69 at one station in Portland.
AAA points to lower oil prices and less demand for the lower cost at the pump.
