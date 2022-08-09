Average gas price in Oregon drops below $5 for the first time in months

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For the first time in months, the average cost for a gallon of regular gas dipped below $5 in Oregon.

According to AAA, the average price of a regular unleaded gallon of gas in the Portland metro area fell to $4.90 on Tuesday. One month ago the average was $5.40 for a gallon of regular.

The average price for the Portland metro area on Tuesday was reported at $4.98 a gallon. Down from the previous day average of $5.01 and $5.47 one month ago.

According to the gas price tracking app GasBuddy, the price for regular varies from as low as $3.99 in Gladstone, Oregon to as high as $5.69 at one station in Portland.

AAA points to lower oil prices and less demand for the lower cost at the pump.

