Campfires restricted on Mt. Hood amid hot & dry weather

MT. HOOD Ore. (KPTV) - If you’re heading up to Mt. Hood, be aware some fire restrictions are going into place.

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 10, all open fires will not be allowed. Including developed campgrounds.

Officials said they made the decision because of recent hot and dry weather.

While open fires are banned, portable propane stoves are still allowed as long as they can be switched off instantly.

