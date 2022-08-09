Campfires restricted on Mt. Hood amid hot & dry weather

File - Handout photo of Mt. Hood from the U.S. Forest Service
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:40 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MT. HOOD Ore. (KPTV) - If you’re heading up to Mt. Hood, be aware some fire restrictions are going into place.

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 10, all open fires will not be allowed. Including developed campgrounds.

Officials said they made the decision because of recent hot and dry weather.

While open fires are banned, portable propane stoves are still allowed as long as they can be switched off instantly.

For more information go here.

