Cloudier & Cooler Wednesday, Then More Sun & Warmth

We have seen some light showers around the metro area today, but no measurable rainfall yet at PDX. Through the night, we will see clouds moving in and this evening a shower or thunderstorm is possible.

Tomorrow morning, we will see a chance for another light shower with a cloudy morning. Clouds will gradually clear to partly cloudy skies through the afternoon and evening. East of the Cascades, we will see a sunny day in central Oregon, but further east, expect cloudier conditions and isolated thunderstorms. Tomorrow will be a cooler day, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

By Thursday, we see sunnier and warmer conditions. Temperatures will likely be in the mid 80s both Thursday and Friday, while a thicker layer of morning clouds could keep temperatures a few degrees cooler on Saturday. Sunday will see temperatures climbing again and sunny conditions.

By next week, it looks like temperatures will be heating up again with high pressure in place. Highs could climb into the 90s again Monday and Tuesday and possibly even beyond.

