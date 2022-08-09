Intruder caught on camera walking around inside Portland woman’s home while she’s asleep

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A northeast Portland woman is shaken up after discovering an intruder was walking around inside her home as she slept. Misha Pierce says she would have never known about the incident, had her son not noticed some of his belongings were missing.

This happened about 2:30 Saturday morning at an apartment complex off of NE Prescott Drive. Pierce says her son left the apartment for a short time and then returned to find some of his belongings missing. A check of his in-home camera revealed a man had been inside their apartment as his mother slept inside her bedroom.

The Pierce family says the intruder got away with a number of items including a virtual reality headset, a PlayStation 4, and a pair of brand new shoes. Misha says, “it’s scary, I’m a single mom and to think someone just walked into my front door and could have just walked into my bedroom it’s really scary.”

The family hopes the video they captured of the suspect will lead to an arrest.

