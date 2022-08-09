Juvenile in custody after Salem shooting injures 2

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A 17-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder after a Salem shooting injured two.

Officers with the Salem Police Department responded to an apartment building in the 3300 block of D Street NE just after midnight Monday.

Arriving officers found a 24-year-old woman and a 17-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. The two were taken to Salem Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Salem P.D., witness provided descriptions helped officers in locating two juveniles believed to be involved.

Investigators charged one of the juveniles with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Due to the suspect’s age, their identity has not been released by the police.

