Kent overtakes sitting Congresswoman Herrera Beutler in District 3 race

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KPTV) - With more results coming in, there’s been a shift in the race for Washington’s third congressional district. Incumbent representative Jaime Herrera Beutler now sits in third place, according to polling data from The Associated Press.

Herrera Beutler was leading Republican candidate Joe Kent by just under 300 votes early Monday evening. Kent has since closed the gap, leading by about 800 votes. In Washington, only the two leading candidates on the ballot advance to the general election in November. Democratic candidate Marie Perez has already secured a spot on that ballot. She leads all candidates with nearly 65-thousand votes, roughly 31 percent of the entire amount of votes so far.

Herrera Beutler has represented Washington’s third congressional district, which includes Vancouver, since 2011. Some of her opponents have criticized her decision to vote in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment hearing, reversing course from her position during the former president’s first impeaching hearing.

