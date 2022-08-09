Missing 16-year-old possibly abducted from party, authorities say

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KCRA) - The case of a missing 16-year-old girl from California is being investigated as a possible abduction after she didn’t come home from a party.

Kiely Rodni, 16, was reported missing Saturday morning after she didn’t come home from a party at a campground in Truckee. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday night that her disappearance is now being treated as a possible abduction case.

“I asked her to wake me up when she got home, like she always does, and she said, ‘OK’ and ‘Thanks, Mom. I love you,’” said Rodni’s mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman. “And that’s the last I ever heard from her.”

Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party in Truckee, California. Her disappearance is being investigated as a possible abduction. (Source: Placer County Sheriff's Office, KCRA via CNN)

An anonymous tip line has been established, and a $50,000 reward is being offered to help find the 16-year-old.

Sami Smith, one of Rodni’s good friends, says she and Rodni were at a party Friday night along with hundreds of other high school and college kids from the Bay Area all the way to Nevada. The party took place at an open area near the Prosser Family Campground that is known to local young people as “the Sanctuary.” It’s a common place for parties.

Rodni was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Her phone has been out of service since the party.

“My head is all over the place. I’m terrified. Bad thoughts are very strong and hard to keep at bay. But I’m trying to hold out hope that we’ll find her, that she’ll come home,” Rodni’s mother said.

Smith and Rodni’s family want to know how no one saw her leave in her 2013 silver Honda CRV, which is still missing. It has a California license plate number of 8YUR127.

“I can’t believe it. There has to have been one person. There were people sitting in cars. There were people everywhere around this place,” Smith said.

Smith organized crews of community members, who were looking for the teen across the Tahoe Region.

Rodni is described as being about 5 feet, 7 inches and 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing green pants and a black tank top. She also has numerous piercings and a tattoo of the number 17 on her ribs.

Detectives are asking people who were at the party to come forward. Anyone with information about Rodni’s whereabouts is asked to call the tipline 530-581-6320, option 7.

The teen’s friends and family have also set up a website, findkiely.com, and an email address, findkiely@gmail.com.

