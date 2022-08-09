Officials investigating fire at Roseway Theater

By Simon Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:47 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators are still looking for the cause of a fire that gutted the historic Roseway Theater in Northeast Portland over the weekend.

The fire, which started just before 6 a.m. Saturday, destroyed the theater’s roof and much of its interior.

Opened in the 1920s, the Roseway Theater has been in constant operation ever since, although it did close temporarily during the pandemic.

“It’s been a rough few years for them with the pandemic,” said Taylor Cameron, who lives behind the theater. “And then for this to happen, it’s just super sad.”

Taylor, who now lives in the home his grandmother owned, recalled going to watch movies at the theater as a child.

Investigators said it will likely take several days to determine what caused the fire, which did not spread to nearby homes.

