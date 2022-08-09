Oregon State Police trying to win ‘America’s Best Looking Cruiser’ competition

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police want to be a part of your next wall calendar.

OSP has entered their finest vehicles to compete in the “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” competition against other state’s highway patrol departments.

The competition is run by the American Association of State Troopers, and the winners receive a space on the group’s yearly calendar. All calendar proceeds benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation.

Oregon State Police entered a cruiser parked on the side of a highway lined with majestic trees.

Voting is open through Aug. 25. To vote go here.

