Oregon State Police trying to win ‘America’s Best Looking Cruiser’ competition

An Oregon State Police cruiser entered in a nationwide contest to determine the best highway...
An Oregon State Police cruiser entered in a nationwide contest to determine the best highway patrol vehicle.(OSP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:46 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police want to be a part of your next wall calendar.

OSP has entered their finest vehicles to compete in the “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” competition against other state’s highway patrol departments.

The competition is run by the American Association of State Troopers, and the winners receive a space on the group’s yearly calendar. All calendar proceeds benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation.

Oregon State Police entered a cruiser parked on the side of a highway lined with majestic trees.

Voting is open through Aug. 25. To vote go here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Corpse flower on WSU Vancouver campus
Corpse flower on WSU Vancouver campus about to bloom again
Corpse flower at WSU Vancouver campus about to bloom again
File - Handout photo of Mt. Hood from the U.S. Forest Service
Campfires restricted on Mt. Hood amid hot & dry weather
Salem-Keizer SD
Salem-Keizer school board to vote on concealed carry ban