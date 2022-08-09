Portland is the most sustainable city in the U.S., according to a new study

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A new study has revealed Portland to be the most sustainable city in the United States.

The study commissioned by travel blog ParkSleepFly analyzed 50 of the most visited cities in the US on the total carbon footprint per person, to reveal the destinations with the lowest carbon footprint.

Portland is a city recognized for its progressive culture, so it stands to reason that sustainability would be crucial here.

The use of renewable energy in Oregon is also the most of any state in the study (43.1%), and it receives good marks for its low levels of light pollution (6,590 cd/m2) and the proportion of sustainable hotels (9% of all hotels).

Portland consistently ranks high on lists of the greenest cities in the United States and was one of the first to present a thorough strategy to address CO2 emissions.

Close behind Portland in second place in the study was Seattle. Which became the first city in the country to commit to becoming carbon neutral in 2010.

Similar to Portland, Seattle receives high marks for its use of renewable energy (38.4%), average air pollution (6g/m3), percentage of residents who walk or take public transportation (44.8%), and percentage of sustainable hotels (9.19%).

Seattle relies largely on hydropower and only generates a very small portion of its electricity from fossil fuels.

