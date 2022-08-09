Portland Pickles going to West Coast League playoffs, first time in 4 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Pickles are celebrating a big milestone!

The baseball team, made up of current college athletes from around the west but based in Portland, is going to the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Sunday night marked the Pickles’ final game of the regular season. The team defeated the Springfield Drifters 8-2 at Walker Stadium in southeast Portland. After the last pitch, the team celebrated being crowned this year’s West Coast League Southern Division champions.

On Tuesday, the playoffs get started as the Pickles will be in Washington for Game 1 against the Ridgefield Raptors. First pitch is at 4 p.m. Then, the teams return to Portland for Game 2 Wednesday with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Pickle Nation! We need you at our first home playoff game since 2018 this Wednesday! Tickets available now!



— Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) August 8, 2022

If each team wins a game apiece, they will play a third and deciding game on Thursday night at Walker Stadium.

