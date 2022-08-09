Salem-Keizer school board to vote on concealed carry ban

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem-Keizer school board will decide Tuesday whether to enact a new policy that bans all guns on school property, including concealed handguns.

The school board first considered the proposed policy in their meeting on July 12, and now board members are ready to vote and their leadership is recommending they approve it.

The policy would ban guns, including those with concealed carry permits, from all of their school campuses. The board says the safety of students and their families, staff, volunteers and visitors is of paramount importance.

Oregon lawmakers passed SB-554 last year which expanded the list of places that were allowed to ban concealed handguns to include schools. School districts are now enacting their own policies to coincide with the state law.

The Portland Public Schools Board approved a similar policy in June that immediately went into effect. They banned all guns on school property with two exceptions: one if for law enforcement and for anyone directly authorized by the superintendent.

The Salem-Keizer school board begins their meeting at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

