Security guard stabbed in head near Convention Center; suspect in custody

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in custody after stabbing a security guard in the head near the Oregon Convention Center on Monday, the Portland Police Bureau says.

Officers arrived shortly after 3 p.m. at the 700 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard where a female security guard was found with stab wounds.

PPB says the security guard was taken to a local hospital and is in “good spirits.”

Officers arrested and charged 48-year-old Okerlil Appleton with unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree assault and “several outstanding warrants,” according to PPB.

No further information is available at this time.

