Security guard stabbed in head near Convention Center; suspect in custody
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:11 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in custody after stabbing a security guard in the head near the Oregon Convention Center on Monday, the Portland Police Bureau says.
Officers arrived shortly after 3 p.m. at the 700 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard where a female security guard was found with stab wounds.
PPB says the security guard was taken to a local hospital and is in “good spirits.”
Officers arrested and charged 48-year-old Okerlil Appleton with unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree assault and “several outstanding warrants,” according to PPB.
No further information is available at this time.
