SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

We managed to stay below 90 degrees on Monday due to mid-level clouds streaming in from the south. Those clouds are linked to monsoonal moisture getting pulled in by a system southwest of Oregon (over the Pacific Ocean). That low pressure system will continue to drift northward along our coastline over the next couple of days. Isolated showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible, but the best chance for that activity will be along and east of the Cascades. The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning due to the lightning threat and elevated fire danger. Besides the isolated showers and storms, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Highs across the metro area will reach the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday should be quite a bit cooler with highs struggling to reach 80 degrees.

The remainder of the week looks pretty uneventful weather-wise. A patchy marine layer will be possible each morning through Saturday, followed by abundant afternoon sunshine. Highs will reach the mid 80s Thursday through Saturday.

High pressure will begin to nudge its way out of the Southwest between Sunday & Monday, bringing lots of sunshine & warming temps. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s (and could be warmer beyond Monday).

Have a great Tuesday!

