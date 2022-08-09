Teen dies after crashing into tree in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager died Monday following a crash on Highway 138W in Douglas County, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. near milepost 17A. OSP said an investigation revealed that a Honda Civic was eastbound when it failed to negotiate a curve. The car left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver, identified as a 17-year-old girl from Oakland, was pronounced dead at the scene. OSP did not release the girl’s name.

No additional details about the crash were released.

The Sutherlin Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner and ODOT assisted OSp at the crash scene.

