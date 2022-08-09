Wildfire restricts roads, campsites near Waldo Lake Wilderness area

WALDO WILDERNESS AREA Ore. (KPTV) - Several roads and campsites in and around the Waldo Lake Wilderness area are restricted or closed due to a nearby wildfire that has scorched over 3,500 acres.

On Tuesday, the fire was reported to be 3,536 acres and 0% contained. There were 445 fire personnel working on the fire.

The fire started on Aug. 1, 15 miles east of Oakridge, Oregon and has been slowly but steadily growing due to dry grasses and tree debris combined with hot weather.

On Tuesday, crews and heavy equipment were working to prepare a fire line along Black Creek Road, as well as Forest Road 2417 north of the fire area. Crews also started construction of a shaded fuel break, selectively removing vegetation along roadsides west of the fire area from Forest Road 19 down to Highway 58.

Public Information Officer Jacob Welsh takes us to the fireline along Forest Road 2422 near Spirit Lake. See the fire activity in the steep, rugged terrain and listen to an explanation from an experienced firefighter. This video gives the viewer perspective on the fuels and topography of the Willamette National Forest, which is renowned for big trees and steep slopes. Putting out a fire in this environment is no easy task and can pose an array of hazards for firefighters. If you prefer to watch this video and others on YouTube or to subscribe to the Cedar Creek Fire YouTube page, click on the following link: www.tinyurl.com/cedarcreekfireyoutube #OregonWildfires #CedarCreekFire #willamettenationalforest Posted by Cedar Creek Fire on Monday, August 8, 2022

There are currently no evacuations orders in place but the entire Waldo Lake Wilderness area is closed. This includes all trailheads and dispersed camping west and north of Waldo Lake. The lake itself, campgrounds and trails (including the PCT) on the east side remain open. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place in a ten-mile radius around the fire.

Fire restrictions are in place on the Willamette National Forest with the exception of the Three Sisters, Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington, Waldo Lake, and Diamond Peak Wilderness areas. All campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires, or any other fires will be prohibited, except in designated campgrounds. Portable cooking stoves, lanterns and heaters using liquefied or bottled fuel are still allowed if they can be switched on and off. Motorized vehicles may operate only on designated trails and roads, including within the Huckleberry Flats and Santiam Pass OHV areas.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.