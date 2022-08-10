2019 murder of Estacada couple in Mt. Hood National Forest remains unsolved

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding who murdered a couple in the Mt. Hood National Forest in Aug. 2019.

Stacy Jean Rickerd and Jeremy David Merchant were found dead on Aug. 12, 2019, at an improvised target shooting area off 4615 Road and the 130 Spur.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined that both died of homicidal violence. Detectives said they have ruled out the possibility of their deaths being an accident.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office said investigators are following up on any active leads.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case. To submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers, click here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 503-723-4949 and reference case number 2019-018794.

