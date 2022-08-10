Fire at abandoned building in NE Portland determined to be human-caused

Aug. 10, 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators have determined a fire that started in an abandoned commercial building late Tuesday night was human-caused.

Just after 11 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire in the area of Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Pacific Street. Crews arrived and found an abandoned, fenced off two-story building that was fully involved.

PF&R said firefighters attacked the fire from the exterior by cutting holes in the roof and using water from a ladder truck.

There are no known injuries from the fire. PF&R said there were reports of people running from the scene before crews arrived.

The building is not structurally sound for investigators to do a comprehensive investigation of the cause, however PF&R said the arson investigator on scene stated the fire was human-caused.

No additional details have been released at this time.

