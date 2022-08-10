Hillsboro Police seek public’s help in homicide investigation

Hillsboro Police seek public’s health in homicide investigation
Hillsboro Police seek public’s health in homicide investigation(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects or suspects in the homicide of a 40-year-old man on August 2, 2021.

Mauricio Ponce-Gonzalez was shot and killed while standing outside of the 1823 Mystery Bar on 1823 Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway.

Hillsboro police believe this was a targeted attack. The agency is asking for any witnesses, or anyone with leads or information related to homicide to contact Hillsboro police Detective Rebecca Venable.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Portland Police Bureau building
Portland accuses DOJ of moving cops accountability goalposts
Vancouver residential fire damages home
Vancouver residential fire damages home
Vancouver residential fire damages home
Vancouver residential fire damages home
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation