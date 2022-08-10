Hillsboro Police seek public’s help in homicide investigation

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects or suspects in the homicide of a 40-year-old man on August 2, 2021.

Mauricio Ponce-Gonzalez was shot and killed while standing outside of the 1823 Mystery Bar on 1823 Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway.

Hillsboro police believe this was a targeted attack. The agency is asking for any witnesses, or anyone with leads or information related to homicide to contact Hillsboro police Detective Rebecca Venable.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.