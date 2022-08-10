Incumbent Herrera Beutler concedes to Kent in District 3 race

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Incumbent congresswoman Jamie Herrera Beutler conceded to her opponent Joe Kent on Tuesday. Herrera Beutler’s concession comes less than 24 hours after Kent overtook the District 3 GOP lead.

Washington’s Third Congressional District primary has a clear Democrat front runner, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who has captured most of the Democrat votes and is sitting comfortably at 30 percent of the vote.

Gluesenkamp Perez said in an interview with FOX 12, that Kent, who has an endorsement from former president, Donald Trump, is not surprised that Kent has struck a nerve within the local GOP.

“I think we’ve seen this coming, this is why I got in this race,” said Gluesenkamp Perez. “We are not running for extremists on either side, we’re running for all of us.”

Gluesenkamp Perez feels that Kent has gained an edge because of his close alignment with President Trump. She feels Kent is too far right to adequately represent Southwest Washington in Congress.

“Kent is definitely a ‘MAGA’ darling, and I think money is certainly a megaphone but so is the truth,” Gluesenkamp Perez says. “People don’t want to be represented by an extremist anymore, extremists can’t get things done.”

John Horvick with DHM Research, a local nonpartisan politics and policy think tank, says Democrats in the Third Congressional District will have an uphill battle in November once the results from the Aug. 2 open primary are finalized.

“It’s really a district the republicans should be able to hold on to,” said Horvick. “If you look at just the partisan lean of the district, it’s about 10 or 11 percentage points Republican favored.”

FOX 12 reached out to Jaime Herrera Beutler and Joe Kent’s campaign for comment on this story. Kent’s campaign says he will not speak out publicly until Aug. 15, one day before the counties in Washington are supposed to certify election results.

