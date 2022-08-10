Inside look at Reser Stadium’s $161 million project

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) – Seven months since 200 lbs. of explosives took down half of Reser Stadium, FOX 12 is getting a look inside the $161 million project.

Reser Stadium began their new look in January. Months later, the west side is coming into frame including a new visitors locker room, new seating, a new press box and a brand new concourse they’re calling “Beaver Street.”

“It creates an opportunity to walk completely around the Reser Stadium 360 degrees,” says Associate Athletic Director for Facilities, Ryan Bucher.

There will also be a new welcome center and wellness clinic for students, as well as new premium seating.

“The premium space is actually going to be the lowest and closest premium space in college football,” Bucher says.

For those worried about the upcoming football season, construction will still be going on and you’ll still be able to attend games.

“We’re only going to see people in roughly 3/4 of the stadium so we’ve got the east side and then you’ve got the terrace on the south and the north side.”

That’s roughly 26,000 fans come fall but Bucher says this is a long time coming.

“I think we’re doing it and such a great way that it’s going to create a great experience for fans to come and watch the game,” Bucher says. “I really like how it ties into the rest of the stadium too, so it really feels like one cohesive stadium, not one that happened 10 to 15 years apart.”

When finished, the stadium will seat just over 38,000 fans with a plan to debut in June 2023.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.