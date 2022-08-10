The Joy Store in downtown Portland is part art installation, part selfie museum

The Joy Store welcomes its customers to pop by to experience joy through a series of themed galleries filled with balloons!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:31 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – The Joy Store welcomes its customers to pop by to experience joy through a series of themed galleries filled with balloons!

The store, located at 825 Southwest 5th Avenue, is the creation of installation artist Kameron Messmer who uses theatrical techniques to bring each room to life. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by to learn more about what people can expect when they pop by.

Visit the The Joy Store online.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Stacy Jean Rickerd and Jeremy David Merchant
2019 murder of Estacada couple in Mt. Hood National Forest remains unsolved
Pendleton Flour Mills building total loss after fire
Pendleton Flour Mills building a 'total loss' after fire
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation
The Joy Store in downtown Portland is part art installation, part selfie museum