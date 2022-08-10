The Joy Store in downtown Portland is part art installation, part selfie museum

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – The Joy Store welcomes its customers to pop by to experience joy through a series of themed galleries filled with balloons!

The store, located at 825 Southwest 5th Avenue, is the creation of installation artist Kameron Messmer who uses theatrical techniques to bring each room to life. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by to learn more about what people can expect when they pop by.

Visit the The Joy Store online.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.