VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The missing 11-year-old girl from Vancouver was found Wednesday morning.

Alyssa Angelica Miller left her family home in Vancouver on Tuesday at about 6 p.m.

Police said Miller was considered a high-risk missing person due to her age.

Miller was found by her family Wednesday morning, according to police.

