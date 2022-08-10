Pendleton Flour Mills building a 'total loss' after fire

PENDLETON, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire destroyed a building at the flour mill in Pendleton overnight.

On Tuesday, just before 3 p.m., crews responded to the report of black smoke coming from the Pendleton Flour Mills with no visible flames. Crews responded and extinguished a small fire, but remained on scene to watch for hot spots.

Police said the fire reignited at about 4 a.m. on Wednesday. The building was fully engulfed due to dry grain, as well as the wood structure.

The building where the fire was located is considered a total loss. Police said there were no other structures involved.

Pendleton Flour Mills - please stay out of the area as there are a number of agencies helping to control this fire in an... Posted by Pendleton Police Department on Wednesday, August 10, 2022

According to police, the fire is burning slow due to the amount of grain in the building. People are being asked to avoid the area while crews remain on scene.

Southeast Emigrant Avenue and Southeast Dorion Avenue are closed near the area of the fire. People are being asked to use Southeast Court Avenue and Southeast Frazier Avenue for east-west traffic.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.