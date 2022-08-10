Salem-Keizer School Board votes to ban all guns from their campuses

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem-Keizer School Board has voted in favor of a new policy banning all guns, including those with concealed carry permits, from their campuses. The vote took place Tuesday night and passed in a 4 to 3 vote.

In 2021, Oregon lawmakers passed Senate Bill 554 which expanded the list of places that were allowed to ban concealed handguns to include schools.

Districts are now enacting their own policies, coinciding with state law.

A previously established rule in the Salem-Keizer S.D. banned the open carrying of guns.

The new policy now extends he same restrictions to concealed carry firearms.

