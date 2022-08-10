SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES THROUGH THE WEEKEND

It was a fairly active night in weather across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. We had a few strong to severe thunderstorms from the Cascades to the Oregon / Washington Coast. As I write this discussion around 3:00 A.M., most of the storms are pushing offshore over the Pacific Ocean. It’s still possible that a shower or storm could pop up before sunrise, but we should see mainly dry weather today. The marine layer will gradually burn off to sunshine later this afternoon with highs near 80 degrees in the metro area.

Our weather pattern turns much more quiet between Thursday and Sunday. We’ll find ourselves back in the “goldilocks zone”, with cooler low pressure to our northwest, and a hot high pressure system to our southeast. Expect seasonable temperatures, with highs in the low to mid 80s, and overnight lows in the 50s and low 60s.

High pressure will begin to expand out of the Southwest starting early next week. This will mark the start of another heat wave, with afternoon temperatures rebounding into the 90s. It could get even hotter between mid to late week, so stay tuned for updates.

Have a great Wednesday!

