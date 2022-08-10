Vancouver police seek help locating missing 11-year-old girl

Alyssa Miller
Alyssa Miller(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:07 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl.

Alyssa Angelica Miller, 11, was last seen on Tuesday at about 6 p.m. She left her family home in Vancouver and has not been seen or heard from since. Police said Miller is considered a high-risk missing person due to her age.

Miller is described as 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds, with light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a white top and Birkenstock-style sandals.

Anyone with information about Miller’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mother says cyclist killed in Vancouver was loving and generous person.
‘Be as safe as you can’: Vancouver mom warns bikers after son dies from crash
'Be as safe as you can': Vancouver mom warns bikers after son dies from crash
Salem-Keizer SD
Salem-Keizer School Board votes to ban all guns from their campuses
More businesses announce they’re leaving Downtown Portland