Vancouver police seek help locating missing 11-year-old girl
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:07 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl.
Alyssa Angelica Miller, 11, was last seen on Tuesday at about 6 p.m. She left her family home in Vancouver and has not been seen or heard from since. Police said Miller is considered a high-risk missing person due to her age.
Miller is described as 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds, with light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a white top and Birkenstock-style sandals.
Anyone with information about Miller’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
