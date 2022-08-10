Vancouver residential fire damages home

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:40 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters quickly put out a residential fire Wednesday morning in Northwest Vancouver, said Clark County Fire District 6.

The fire, which started just after 8:30 a.m., was just a few blocks east of Columbia River High School.

Fire station 61 was about 10 blocks away and was able to get to the site of the fire within a few minutes. Firefighters arrived to find the deck in the back of the house on fire. They could see a column of black smoke from several blocks away.

The crew was able to bring the fire under control in less than 10 minutes.

No residents or firefighters were injured in the blaze. The Clark County Fire Marshall was called to investigate the fire and the damage.

