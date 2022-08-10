Warmer & Sunny Thursday

Clouds sure lingered around for quite some time today, but the sunshine came out nicely this afternoon. Temperatures have been much cooler today in Portland. The weather has been less active, but we still have several thunderstorms in eastern Oregon and there have been a few severe thunderstorm warnings this afternoon.

Overnight we expect to see skies clearing out both west and east of the Cascades. overnight lows will be comfortable around 60, with outlying areas of the Portland metro in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will be warming up tomorrow. We expect to see just a few morning clouds, then a sunny day pretty much everywhere. There is another chance for some thunderstorms, mainly in the northeastern part of the state.

Both Friday and Saturday will again see some morning clouds that hold on a bit longer. This should bring temperatures both days into the lower 80s. Sunday starts to get warmer, about mid 80s, then we expect another heatwave to begin next week. Temperatures should climb to right around 90 on Monday, then we’ll be into the upper 90s by Wednesday. Right now, it doesn’t look like we’ll hit triple digits, but as we get closer, we will adjust as needed. It also appears that temperatures will remain in the 90s for several more days beyond Wednesday.

