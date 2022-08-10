Washington Co. deputies searching for possibly armed suspect after stolen vehicle crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for a suspect following a stolen vehicle crash in Washington County Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 12:30 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a driver in a stolen vehicle crashed, then ran off on foot in the area of Northwest Murray Boulevard and Mill Creek Drive, just off of Highway 26. The sheriff’s office said the suspect may be armed with a gun.

People in the area are being asked to stay inside and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

No additional details have been released at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information is released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.