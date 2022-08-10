Woman attacked with rock ‘size of basketball’ in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man has been charged with assault after hitting a woman in the head with a rock the “size of a basketball” in northeast Portland on Tuesday.

Dwayne Simpson, 40, is accused of attacking the woman near Northeast 2nd Avenue and Wasco Street. The woman told police she observed Simpson walking back and forth before turning her back and feeling a sharp impact on her head. She then fell to the ground, hitting her head on a concrete barrier.

Witnesses who spoke with investigators say Simpson was seen carrying a large rock in his hands, before hitting the woman with it. According to the Multnomah County D.A.’s Office, following the attack, the woman was reportedly motionless on the ground for two minutes.

Portland police responded and took Simpson into custody.

Officers found the rock, described as “approximately the size of a basketball” and weighing 34.5 lbs.

Simpson was arraigned Wednesday on first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

The D..’s Office has requested Simpson be held without bail until his trial.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.