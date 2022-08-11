Arson investigation underway after fire at vacant warehouse in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A vacant warehouse was damaged by a fire in northeast Portland early Thursday morning, and officials say the fire was intentionally set.

Portland Fire & Rescue said the fire was reported just after 3:30 a.m. by a MAX train operator in the area of the 2500 block of Northeast Multnomah Street.

Due to the fire’s location next to Interstate 84 and along the railroad and MAX tracks, the building was difficult for crews to access. Both sets of tracks had to be shut down during the operation.

According to PF&R, the cause of the fire was combustibles that were intentionally set on fire outside of the building. The fire extended into a wall of the building on both the first and second floors.

The sprinkler system inside the building extinguished the bulk of the fire. Crews had to open up the walls of the building to extinguish the remainder of the fire.

The arson investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the fire should contact Portland Fire & Rescue.

