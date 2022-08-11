Crash on Highway 293 leaves 2 dead in stolen car

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man and woman were found dead Wednesday evening after their car crashed into a tree on Highway 293 near milepost 8, according to Oregon State Police.

A Chevrolet Cobalt was driving southbound when it left the road and went down the embankment where it crashed into a tree.

At about 6:30 p.m., emergency personnel arrived to find a man, the driver, and a woman, the passenger, dead at the scene.

The tree was on private property, and it was the landowner of the property who found the car. They did not know when the crash happened.

OSP learned that the car had been reported stolen the day before from Fossil. It is still trying to identify the two people in the car.

