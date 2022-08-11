Firefighter assigned to Douglas County wildfire dies after being struck by tree

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A wildland firefighter assigned to the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge has passed away from injuries he sustained after being struck by a tree.

On Wednesday, shortly after 12:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a firefighter was critically injured after being hit by a tree in the Willamette National Forest. Despite lifesaving efforts by emergency personnel, the firefighter died from his injuries.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified the firefighter as 27-year-old Collin Hagan from Toivola, Michigan. He was assigned to the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew based out of Craig, Colorado.

“It is a sad day in public safety,” Sheriff John Hanlin said. “On behalf of the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Firefighter Hagan’s family, friends, co-workers and all who knew this brave young man.”

Hagan’s body was flown from the Toketee Airstrip to the Roseburg Regional Airport by helicopter. Firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management, United States Forest Service, Roseburg Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District #2 stood together to honor Hagan as his body arrived. The firefighters then provided an honor escort to the funeral home.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of a cherished firefighter working on our forest to save our communities and beloved recreational areas,” said Duane Bishop, Acting Forest Supervisor on the Willamette National Forest. “Their family has been notified and we are working with our partners to ensure the crew is well taken care of. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and fellow crew members of this brave firefighter.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.