Florida man convicted of sexually abusing an Oregon child

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Federal jury in Portland found a Florida man guilty of sexually abusing an Oregon child and sharing a video of the abuse online, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon on Thursday.

“In trials involving the sexual abuse of children, jurors are tasked with taking in and reviewing a horrendous set of facts,” said Natalie Wight, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. “In this case, the young witness took the stand to tell the jury the details of what happened in her own words. The law enforcement community recognizes the courage it takes to go to police and to face an abuser at trial. Because of this strong young witness, the defendant was brought to justice, making our communities and children safer.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 39-year-old Michael Wayne Lyon of New Smyrna Beach began exchanging messages with a 13-year-old child in October 2017. At first, Lyon told the child that he was 15 years old, and then “confessed” that he was 17 years old.

The online conversations became sexually explicit, and Lyon convinced the child to send him naked photos. When Lyon admitted to being in his 30s, the child tried to end the communication, but Lyon refused to stop.

In March 2018, Lyon traveled to Oregon to meet the child.

Fearing for her family’s safety, the child agreed to meet Lyon. He took the child to a hotel near her home, where he sexually assaulted her while recording a video of the event. He then shared the video with several of the child’s friends and acquaintances.

The child’s family reported the abuse and video to police. They interviewed her parents and other witnesses but did not pursue the case further, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

From 2018 to 2020, Lyon continued contacting the child and created new social media accounts as she attempted to block him. His messages became threatening, and in October 2020, he threatened to kill the child and her family. Her parents reported the abuse and threats to the FBI.

On Dec. 11, 2020, a Federal arrest warrant was issued for Lyon and he was arrested in nine days later in Pennsylvania by local police. He was transferred to Federal custody, where he has remained since the arrest.

Lyon faces a maximum sentence of 35 years in federal prison with a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence, a $500,000 fine and a life term of supervised release.

