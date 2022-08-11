Hoop Camp going on three decades of uplifting players ages 5 to 75.

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - What tipped off in 1994 is still going strong in 2022.

Hoop Camp is giving lessons about life and basketball just like it did three decades ago.

FOX 12′s Nick Krupke gives a look at one Washington County camp with more than 100 hoopers ranging in ages from 5 to 75 took another shot at a special place where everyone’s a winner.

The Oregon-based nonprofit Hoop Camp Foundation has always been rooted in volunteers uplifting those life-changing experiences for people living with and without intellectual disabilities.

“Coming out, playing, having some fun and rebounding and defense, shooting the ball, blocking and stuff too,” says camper Caleb. “Real grimy basketball and all that too so it’s just for fun so I am here to be happy.”

The camp was founded back in 1994 by Aloha High School grad Steve Garrity.

“Steve is the man. He’s done everything,” says camper Nick. “Everything he puts into this camp is just a blessing and I am really blessed to be here.”

For more information on Hoop Camp, click here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.