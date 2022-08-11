Lan Su Chinese Garden announces Mid-Autumn Festival

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Lan Su Chinese Garden announced Thursday that they will be celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival with a Moonlight Market on Sept. 3 and 4.

The event will be family friendly and include vendors, food, traditional music, illuminated lion dances and a Moon Rabbit lantern parade, Lan Su Chinese Garden said.

“It is a chance for us to encourage reunion,” said Venus Sun, Senior Director of Culture and Community Engagement. “Between family and friends, but also between our community and the cultures that celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.”

The City of Portland owns the garden, and contracts with non-profit organization Lan Su Chinese Garden for operation and maintenance.

The festival will run 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., and admission will cost $15 for members, $20 for adults, and $10 for children and EBT cardholders.

Visit the Lan Su Chinese Garden website for more information.

