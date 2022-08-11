Lighting causes multiple fires across Central Oregon, ODF says

Lighting causes multiple fires across Central Oregon, ODF says.
Lighting causes multiple fires across Central Oregon, ODF says.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:22 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINEVILLE Ore. (KPTV) – Numerous fires had to be extinguished after thunderstorms passed through Central Oregon on Tuesday, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

ODF says in total, thunderstorms resulted in 15 fires with the largest fire ¼ acre in size. Officials say strong rainfall helped reduce fire behavior.

To find any new fires, the ODF Central Oregon District took flights using infra-red and thermal detection technology. Additional help came from federal partners keeping an eye out for any smoke.

Viewer video of lightning strikes in Oregon. WARNING: flashing lights.

“Yesterday’s lightning storms were impressive and had me concerned,” said Rob Pentzer, District Forester for the Central Oregon District.  “But our firefighters along with our landowners and partners put in great effort to keep these fires small.  And because of that we’re in good shape today as we continue to respond to new fires.”

So far in 2022, there have been 19 fires started by lightning on ODF-protected land.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lighting causes multiple fires across Central Oregon, ODF says.
Lighting causes multiple fires across Central Oregon, ODF says
A gunfire exchange in old town leads to the arrest of two men
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman attacked with rock ‘size of basketball’ in NE Portland
Hillsboro Hops teaching the history of women in sports at free girls youth camp.
Hillsboro Hops teaching the history of women in sports at free girl’s youth camp