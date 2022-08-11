Lighting causes multiple fires across Central Oregon, ODF says.

PRINEVILLE Ore. (KPTV) – Numerous fires had to be extinguished after thunderstorms passed through Central Oregon on Tuesday, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

ODF says in total, thunderstorms resulted in 15 fires with the largest fire ¼ acre in size. Officials say strong rainfall helped reduce fire behavior.

To find any new fires, the ODF Central Oregon District took flights using infra-red and thermal detection technology. Additional help came from federal partners keeping an eye out for any smoke.

Viewer video of lightning strikes in Oregon. WARNING: flashing lights.

“Yesterday’s lightning storms were impressive and had me concerned,” said Rob Pentzer, District Forester for the Central Oregon District. “But our firefighters along with our landowners and partners put in great effort to keep these fires small. And because of that we’re in good shape today as we continue to respond to new fires.”

So far in 2022, there have been 19 fires started by lightning on ODF-protected land.

