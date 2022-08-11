Man accused of killing Oregon woman, leaving her body in dumpster

Kaylee Birdzell, 27
Kaylee Birdzell, 27
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:52 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON CO. Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested and accused of murder after police found the body of a woman he had been dating in a local landfill.

On Friday, Aug. 5, the family of Kaylee Birdzell, 27, reached out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to report her missing, according to a police statement. Two days later on Aug. 7, deputies got information that Birdzell had been murdered and her body was put into the garbage at a local apartment complex. Detectives responded and through their investigation, they came to the conclusion that Birdzell had been killed.

Through their investigation detectives were led to at a landfill in Benton County where on Aug. 9 they found Birdzell’s body.

An autopsy on Aug. 10 confirmed the remains as Birdzell and her cause of death as a homicide.

Subsequently, Fabian Albert Hernandez, 31, who had been in a relationship with Birdzell was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree and abuse of a corpse. The sheriff’s office said additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.

Anyone with more information about the case was urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2700.

