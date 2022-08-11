Man arrested in connection with January shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested this week in connection with a serious injury shooting that happened in the Montavilla neighborhood in January.

The shooting happened on Jan. 31, at about 1:14 a.m., in the 1200 block of Northeast 76th Avenue. A man was found at the scene with serious injuries and taken to an area hospital for treatment. He has since been released from the hospital, but is still recovering from his injuries, according to police.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team took over the shooting investigation. Police said detectives gathered and processed evidence, and spoke to the victim and witnesses during the months-long investigation.

Police said detectives from ECST, along with the Special Emergency Reaction Team, served an arrested warrant at a home in the 400 block of Northeast 76th Avenue and arrested 43-year-old Peter C. Martin, also known as Peter C. Vey.

Martin was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

“This is yet another example of diligent and tenacious investigation by ECST,” said Chief Chuck Lovell. “East Precinct officers who responded to the scene and the criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division also played a critical role in this case. I’m grateful for the ongoing great work by SERT, who helped safely take this dangerous suspect into custody. This case represents over 6 months of investigative work. Those who commit gun violence in our community should know that PPB will continue working to build cases and making arrests no matter how long it takes.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.