MAX train passenger with knife arrested after becoming verbally aggressive: Police

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:47 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A MAX train passenger was cited for disorderly conduct on Thursday after police say they became verbally aggressive on the train.

Christina Kempster, Communications Coordinator for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 12 in a statement that a knife was seen on the passenger but it was not used in a threatening way.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. near the 600 block of South Porter Street.

