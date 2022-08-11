ROSEBURG Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Roseburg teen believed to be in danger.

DHS says Charlie Gibson, 15, went missing from foster care on Aug. 3. Gibson is said to spend time in the Canyonville and Cow Creek areas. Child welfare believes Gibson may be with two adults, Delmagene Smith and David Allen Laird. Officials say Smith and Laird may be attempting to travel out of state with Gibson, possibly to Texas.

Delmagene Smith. (Oregon Dept. of Human Services)

DHS describes Gibson as using they/them pronouns, 5′3″ tall, weighing 135 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair with red highlights.

Gibson was last seen wearing a backless white and black shirt, long jean shorts and black high-top shoes.

Anyone who sees Gibson is asked to contact 911 or local law enforcement.

