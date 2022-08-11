New non emergency number to provide 24-hour cleanup, security services in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Crime and vandalism have pushed some businesses away from downtown Portland, but efforts are underway to stop the trend.

Downtown Portland Clean and Safe is enhancing its services. The agency has established a phone number that people can call if they see a situation in the downtown area that needs attention. Within the next couple of weeks that phone number will be staffed 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.

Clean and Safe crews will also be receiving additional training, including de-escalation training so that they’re able to help business owners with minor confrontations. Executive Director Mark Wells says, " we are a liaison and connector to get people the resources they need when the city and county is really struggling with a public safety system that’s being maxed out.”

As always, though, emergency calls should go first to the police.

For the fiscal year 2021-22, Downtown Portland Clean and Safe says it’s picked up 82,000 bags of trash, removed 35,000 graffiti tags, cleaned 22,000 bio-hazards and collected 182,000 needles.

In addition to cleaning, the agency also provides small businesses with some security consulting services. If you’d like more information, go here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.