Police investigating after deadly shooting in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is responding to a deadly shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.

Officers first arrived in the 13400 block of Southeast Bush Street just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

At this time one person is confirmed dead and suspects ran from the scene, Portland police told FOX 12.

Southeast Bush Street is closed between Southeast 134th avenue and Southeast 136th Avenue while homicide units investigate.

This is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

