Police investigating after deadly shooting in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:02 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is responding to a deadly shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.

Officers first arrived in the 13400 block of Southeast Bush Street just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

At this time one person is confirmed dead and suspects ran from the scene, Portland police told FOX 12.

Southeast Bush Street is closed between Southeast 134th avenue and Southeast 136th Avenue while homicide units investigate.

This is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cracker Barrel abruptly closes after four years on Hayden Island.
Cracker Barrel abruptly closes after four years on Hayden Island
Local Health Department monitoring for Monkeypox cases.
Oregon insurers now required to cover monkeypox vaccines
Left: 15-year-old Charlize Gibson, Right: 20-year-old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith.
Teen and 20-year-old cousin missing from Douglas Co.
Washington Co. deputies call off search for possibly armed suspect after stolen vehicle crash
Washington Co. deputies call off search for possibly armed suspect after stolen vehicle crash