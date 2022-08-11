Oregon launches new website to track monkeypox cases

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:54 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Department launched a new website on Thursday that tracks cases of monkeypox in the state.

The website displays total cases in the state, including separate sections for confirmed cases and presumptive cases.

Currently, Oregon has 90 confirmed cases of monkeypox. With 60 confirmed cases and 35 presumptive cases.

The website also breaks down the cases by county, sex, and ethnicity.

The health department said at a news conference Thursday that it will update the case counts on the website every Wednesday.

The website also has sections on how to prevent monkeypox and where to get the vaccine.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Oregon health insurers are now required to cover the cost of monkeypox vaccination within Oregon.

This announcement follows a “declaration of a disease outbreak” of the virus by OHA. Under Oregon law, health insurers are required to cover treatments, vaccines and other medical supplies approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, that the public health director has determined are necessary in such cases.

Health officials said the order is to make sure everyone who is at risk has easy and affordable access to the monkeypox vaccines.

