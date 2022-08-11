Oregon State Police looking for person who killed protected wolf

HALFWAY Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are working to find who is responsible for shooting and killing a wolf in the Pine Creek Wildlife area.

On Aug. 5, Fish and Wildlife Troopers received information that a collared wolf was dead just off of Forest Service RD 66, between Twin Lakes and Fish Lake around seven miles north of Halfway, Oregon.

Officials said the two-year-old gray-collared female wolf was part of the Keating Pack. Troopers believe the wolf was shot and killed on the morning of August 4, 2022.

The body of a gray female wolf, known as OR112, that was killed on or around Aug. 4, 2022. (Oregon Dept. of Fish and Wildlife)

The Oregon Wildlife Coalition and conservation partners are offering to pay an $11,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact OSP through the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (*677), or email TIP@osp.oregon.gov Reference case number SP22201971.

