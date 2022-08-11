Police seize 2,500 pounds and 10,000 marijuana plants in Josephine Co.

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:21 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JOSEPHINE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Police executed a search warrant on an illegal marijuana farm in Josephine County on Thursday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said about 10,000 growing marijuana plants and 2,500 pounds of processed marijuana were seized and destroyed.

They also found electrical, water and solid waste code violations, which could result in the civil forfeiture of the property on Surrey Drive, police said.

Police did not find the primary suspect on the warrant. Multiple workers ran into the nearby forest where police were unable to track them.

If found, the primary suspect will be charged with unlawful manufacture and possession of marijuana, and misappropriation of water, police said.

