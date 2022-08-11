Rose City Rollers give kids chance to roller skate for free this summer

By Ayo Elise
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:40 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – The Skatemobile, the Rose City Rollers roller skate rental truck, has been popping up at Portland parks this summer to give kids a chance to roller skate for free!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by one of the events to learn more about it.

Follow the Rose City Rollers on Instagram to learn more about upcoming events.

